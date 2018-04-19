Grit convention a kick-off for 2019 campaign

"So I personally am happy to have this opportunity to highlight the province and the strength of the team we have down there and the popularity of the leader in Atlantic Canada. I think that all will be helpful as we move towards the next election."

All four Liberal Atlantic premiers are scheduled to take part Saturday in a panel on Atlantic Canada.

One other Liberal premier — Ontario's Kathleen Wynne, who is facing a steep uphill climb in a provincial election campaign to be officially called in a matter of days — is to give a keynote speech Friday.

The old process of electing delegates from each riding was theoretically supposed to result in conventions that represented all regions of the country, with equal numbers of male and female delegates and a third of whom were youth — although that balance was never actually achieved due to the practice of allowing people who didn't win a spot in their own ridings to fill vacant delegate slots in other ridings.

Still, some Liberals had been concerned that doing away with that process could result in under-representation of some regions, women and young people.

Party spokesman Braeden Caley was not able to give a regional breakdown for the Halifax convention-goers. But he says the new, more open process has actually resulted in more women and more youths attending than the last delegated convention in Winnipeg two years ago.

Close to 42 per cent of attendees are women, compared to 38 per cent in Winnipeg and 29 per cent are 30 years of age or younger, compared to just 19 per cent in Winnipeg.

"This is the youngest convention we've ever held," Caley says.

Convention goers will debate and vote on 30 policy resolutions, choosing the top 15 that they would like included in the 2019 election platform, although they are not binding. The most controversial is likely to be a priority resolution from the national caucus, urging the government to decriminalize simple possession and consumption of all illicit drugs.

Others call for the decriminalization of prostitution, establishing a minimum guaranteed income, expanding universal health care to include coverage of prescription drugs and building a fixed-link bridge from the mainland to Newfoundland and Labrador.

By Joan Bryden, The Canadian Press