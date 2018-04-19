In the wake of another delay, council pushes for more public updates on LRT

In the wake of another disappointing delay to the launch of the Ion light rail transit network, regional councillors have agreed that the public needs to be more in the know when it comes to the status of the service.

“Obviously we as council share the disappointment with the community,” said Coun. Sean Strickland. “We all remain quite hopeful that they’ll be able to fill the revised schedule of December this year.”

The latest delay came last week when the service launch, scheduled for June, was pushed back to December due to supply issues from Bombardier, the manufacturer of the 14 trains headed for the region.

“I think going forward, in the interest of greater transparency, I would like to see more community updates,” said Strickland. “If that means that once a month or every committee meeting we get a public update … I think our community deserves that.”

Strickland proposed the monthly updates and all councillors who spoke, including Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic and Coun. Tom Galloway, agreed.

As it stands right now, the trains are about a year and a half late. The region currently only has four of the 14 that were ordered back in the summer of 2013. Supply chain issues at Bombardier have been deemed as the major issue.

Metrolinx, the Toronto company on which the Region of Waterloo piggybacked, has imposed financial sanctions if the whole order is not completed by June. Bombardier can still withhold some trains in Kingston beyond June, provided that they are being installed with specialized equipment that would otherwise be done in Waterloo by GrandLinq.

Galloway said he has growing skepticism about whether or not Bombardier will meet the new target.

Bombardier supplies the region with detailed updates on each vehicle and Galloway said the region should be able to extrapolate information for the public.

“Whether it’s on a month basis or whatever, I’m not sure, but I think we should provide more frequent updates,” said Galloway.