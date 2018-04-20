Going global, staying local

"The City of Guelph gives you 100 bucks if you install this in your home; Welland, same thing," Tsintzouras said. "And we've got about 20 other municipalities that are about to follow suit."

Alert Labs is also launching a product called the Sumpie, as 11 per cent of floods in Canadian basements come from failed sump pumps.

"When you talk to people, it's because they don't have a backup pump and they aren't really paying attention to what's going on down there," said Tsintzouras.

"So this is kind of like ranging sonar. It can clip on and look inside your pit, and it knows how fast you pit is filling or emptying. It knows if it doesn't trip the float that your house will flood in one or two hours, or a half-hour, even. So it's very preventative."

Alert Labs essentially makes security products, Tsintzouras said, and some of the biggest flood risks these days are due to faulty water lines in refrigerators.

Other flood-sensing devices can be deployed under fridges, dishwashers or hot water heaters. They work with two AA batteries for up to five years and can communicate through a cellular back-network so you don't need a WiFi or internet connection.

"We monitor pretty much anything that costs money," said Tsintzouras. "Water is one thing, but we also look at heating and cooling we look at electricity. We have a whole bunch of sensors and a big road map that's going to basically look at all the things that cost people money to help them save money, because that's what we're ultimately about."

The new office currently houses the company's 25 employees and has the capacity to hold up to 80. The open space has plenty of windows for natural lighting, a kitchen, large board room and meeting rooms, as well as much-needed space for manufacturing.

"We've tried to make a space that's really comfortable and inviting," said Casselman, who welcomed drop-ins.

A central feature is a picnic-style "community table" made from a tree that was cut down just minutes away. Like many of the company's employees who've come from other local tech firms such as BlackBerry, their tabletops are also local, Casselman said.

Alert Labs was a part of Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrabanovic's 2018 State of the City address that focused on the achievements of city-builders, big and small. Vrbanovic used the company as an example of a small business that has leveraged the region's unique innovation ecosystem to start and grow a business, "creating meaningful and interesting jobs that contribute to the economy."

The speech was held at Catalyst 137, a new 475,000-square-foot, internet-of-things hardware hub on Glasgow Street.

"At some point we may outgrow this facility, but when that happens, luckily, there's a lot of initiatives and a lot of good places in town to go to that can meet our needs," Tsintzouras said.