It's a wrap: Trudeau ends three-country tour

However, there were no significant business deals, despite a high-profile address to industry leaders in Peru and several meetings in Paris and London. There were minor foreign-aid announcements.

Trudeau did have some bold moments, such as when he used his speech to the French National Assembly to make the case for the Canada-EU free trade deal — to the anger of some French MPs and approval of others.

He was also unapologetically tough on the Venezuelan government, which he described as a murderous, authoritarian regime. And he was critical of the Commonwealth — or at least some of its members — for not championing LGBTQ rights.

But the prime minister was ambiguous in a variety of other areas, including his plans to fight plastic waste in oceans and whether Russian hackers were a threat to average Canadians.

And despite touting democratic ideals, there was no mention of human rights as he met with Rwandan President Paul Kagame, who has been accused of growing authoritarianism. He also veered away from any significant criticism of Cuba.

Supporters will likely say that the trip was a success as the prime minister met key allies and advanced Canada's interests on a number of fronts, including trade, security, gender rights and the environment.

Critics will point to the lack of any significant new agreements or business deals and his ambiguity on several files as proof that the trip, which came at a critical time in the pipeline debate back home, was a waste.

During his final news conference in London on Thursday, Trudeau was asked for his own assessment.

"Here in London and in France and in Lima, we were very much engaged in promoting Canada's interests and creating opportunities for greater trade, greater relationships that are going to benefit Canadians and benefit the world," he said.

"We know that government and governance and serving Canadians is a process that stretches out over time and we focus every day on defending and advancing the interests of Canadians — whether there's a headline in it for you guys or not."

By Lee Berthiaume, The Canadian Press