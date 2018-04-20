Police warn businesses about ATM thefts

LONDON, Ont. — Police are asking business owners to evaluate the benefits of having an ATM following numerous thefts of the machines from gas stations, restaurants and convenience stores across southwestern Ontario.

Provincial police say thieves have targeted 58 businesses in the Brant, Waterloo, Hamilton, Owen Sound and Niagara areas since January 2017.

They say the thieves usually hit sometime between midnight and 5 a.m., ramming a stolen vehicle through the front entrance or windows of the building, wrapping a chain around the ATM and ripping it from the business.

OPP say damage to the building ranges from $20,000 to $250,000 and in some cases has left the building structurally unsound.