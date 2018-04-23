Launch Day gives children a chance to see STEAM in action

Kids in grades 6, 7 and 8 may not realize it, but their decisions when it comes to school can have a major impact on their future.

That’s what Launch Waterloo, a new organization for youth, is trying to get across to kids and their parents, specifically when it comes to science, technology, education, art and design, and math.

On May 12, more than 100 children are invited to a full-day workshop, dubbed Launch Day, to be teamed up with industry mentors and experience the wonders of STEAM disciplines.

The event is an offshoot of Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky’s event, where he invited 100 young girls to participate in a similar program.

Tobi Day-Hamilton, who works at the Institute for Quantum Computing at the University of Waterloo, is the co-founder of Launch, which will eventually find its home in a 40,000-square-foot space at the bottom of a condo development in uptown Waterloo, if and when it is completed.

“We’re looking to inspire them to keep their options open about STEAM opportunities,” said Day-Hamilton.

In grades 6, 7 and 8, children and their parents typically make major decisions, especially when it comes to picking high school courses. Day-Hamilton is hoping that showing children the possibilities and fun they can have in the STEAM field will encourage them to take more courses oriented toward those fields.

Launch Waterloo has also connected with community centres across the region to connect with youth that may not typically be exposed to STEAM-oriented learning or careers.

The event runs in the afternoon on May 12 at the Centre for International Governance Innovation, starting at noon with an informal lunch.

Interested children and parents can sign up for the event at www.launchwaterloo.ca.