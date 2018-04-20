Man allegedly tried to sell drugs to cop

BANCROFT, Ont. — Provincial police say an alleged drug dealer picked the wrong potential customer when he allegedly tried to make a sale to an off-duty officer.

OPP say the officer was approached late last Saturday evening in Bancroft, Ont., and offered drugs.

They say the officer declined and alerted on-duty officers who located the suspect an arrested him.

Investigators say they seized methamphetamine.

A 22-year-old Highlands East, Ont., man is charged with possession of methamphetamine and is to appear in Bancroft court on May 15.

By The Canadian Press

