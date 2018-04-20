Cannabis users flock to Ottawa pot rally

OTTAWA — Cannabis enthusiasts are gathering en masse on Parliament Hill to mark the annual marijuana celebration known as 4-20.

The event marks the last time pot users will flock to the Hill to celebrate cannabis culture in late April before the federal government legalizes recreational marijuana later this summer.

Organizers say as a result, they are expecting a significant turnout — which could be a problem, since only half of the sprawling lawn underneath the Centre Block is currently open to the public.

RCMP, Ottawa police and paramedics are on site to address any incidents and ensure the safety of participants.