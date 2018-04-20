Hospital volunteer association makes hefty donation for new MRI scanner

The Grand River Hospital Volunteer Association’s (GRVHA) record donation to Grand River Hospital Foundation is going to come a long way in bringing in the advanced MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) scanner to the Waterloo Region.

The GRVHA, which runs the hospital Tim Hortons, the gift shop, and other retail services, announced a donation of $200,000 from its 2017 operations to the Grand River Hospital Foundation on Friday.

With the additional $200,000, the hospital foundation now has $1 million of its $4.5 million target for the MRI campaign.

“It will allow us to do some imaging that would otherwise require people to travel to another community,” said Grand River Hospital president and CEO Malcolm Maxwell. “It will also be a little bit faster. Principally what we’re gaining is better imaging, because the old machine is a. warn out and b. the technology is 20 years old.”

The new MRI scanner will be particularly helpful for younger children and newborns, who require precise resolution in their scans. Maxwell added that radiologists have mentioned that the current MRI scanner at the hospitals provides appropriate scans for some particular cases in children, but in some cases, they have to travel somewhere else to get an accurate diagnosis.

Grand River Hospital runs over 16,000 MRI scans a year, and the new machine will be a replacement for the older scanner. The hospital will still have one scanner.

“The new one will be somewhat faster in terms of image acquisition, but more importantly than that, over a couple of decades, technology changes and improves a lot,” said Maxwell. “Our new MRI, for example, [the] neurological images of children will be better and more precise. The equipment will have capabilities that were unavailable a generation ago when our current MRI was purchased.”

Maxwell says the installation of the scanner won’t happen this year, but he expects it be up and running early next year.

From 2014-2017, the GRHVA’s proceeds to the hospital from its retail services have totalled $508, 970 and have assisted enhancements into the CT Scanner, Art for Health, dialysis recliner chairs, beds and stretchers, wheelchair and children’s services, electro-cardiography devices, and Neopuffs.

Since 1988, the GRHVA’s total donations towards new equipment and improving patient care is north of $5 million.