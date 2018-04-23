Defence at Butcher trial closes its case

HALIFAX — The defence at the second-degree murder trial of Nicholas Butcher has closed its case, after the 36-year-old law school graduate testified that he fatally stabbed Montreal-born yoga instructor Kristin Johnston by accident.

Butcher was the lone defence witness, and told the 14-member jury the pair had been sleeping at Johnston's home on March 26, 2016, when he awoke to someone stabbing him in the throat with a knife.

He testified that it was dark and he couldn't see who it was, but managed to grab the knife and fight back — realizing seconds later he'd killed Johnston.

During her cross-examination today, Crown lawyer Carla Ball noted the wounds on Butcher's neck were located symmetrically on the right and left sides and in the centre, a pattern she suggested would be hard to achieve if someone had attacked him in the dark.