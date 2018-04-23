Man charged in 2 separate alleged sexual assaults

KITCHENER, Ont. — Waterloo regional police say a man has been charged in two separate alleged sexual assaults.

They say the alleged incidents happened on April 15 and April 21, in Waterloo, Ont., and Kitchener, Ont., respectively.

Investigators say that in the first alleged incident, a woman was walking early in the morning and reported being approached from behind.

They say the woman was dragged to a nearby parking lot where she was allegedly sexually assaulted and badly injured.