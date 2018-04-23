Budd brownfield redevelopment to be largest in city's history

The largest brownfield redevelopment project in the city's history is about to be realized now that extensive environmental remediation work to the former Budd automotive property is complete.

According to a report going to the city's finance and corporate services committee, a total of $7,787,000 in direct remediation costs are eligible to be reimbursed by the city and region under a joint tax increment grant application. The total estimated post redevelopment assessment value is estimated at more than $111 million.

Marty Pathak, one of the developers, said pending records of site condition will ultimately conclude the demolition and excavation work that's spanned eight years.

"We removed tremendous amounts of concrete and dirt out of the site as needed and today, we've got a reusable site that's safe for everybody," he said.

"We've got a lot of interest, especially in the industrial park, and the focus with us and the city is to create jobs."

— Marty Pathak, developer

The 78-acre property, located on the southeast corner of Bleams Road/Homer Watson Boulevard, was developed with a 1.2-million-square-foot manufacturing facility that was constructed in several phases beginning in 1967. It was historically used by Budd Canada to manufacture auto parts before being used by the Kitchener Frame company.

In more recent years, testing of the site identified soil and groundwater contamination including metals, petroleum hydrocarbons and volatile organic compounds.

A negotiated settlement between the developers and city was accepted by the Ontario Municipal Board back in 2013 after plans for a big-box retail centre received pushback from Kitchener councillors who wanted the site to remain for industrial purposes.

Under the agreement, the applicant is planning to subdivide the property into 11 development blocks ranging in size from 3.2 acres to 25 acres, for a total of 67.5 developable acres. It will create 38.8 acres of new industrial employment lands, 25 acres of commercial/retail employment lands and 3.7 acres of new office space.

All told it represents the largest brownfield redevelopment project ever undertaken in Kitchener, according to Brian Bennett, the city's business development manager.

"I think currently we've got two particular deals that should create about 200 jobs on that site for manufacturing," Pathak said, adding that his partner is currently drawing up plans for a medical centre, the bulk of which is already leased.