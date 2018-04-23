Former pilot asks for Air Canada job back

OTTAWA — A former pilot who left Air Canada alleging she was discriminated against on the basis of her gender has asked the Canadian Human Rights Commission to order that she be reinstated.

Jane Clegg fought back tears as she testified today in Ottawa at a human rights tribunal into her complaint against the airline.

She described an incident in 2009 when she was working as a second officer that started a spiral of events, eventually leading to quitting the airline in April 2013.

Clegg told the tribunal that Air Canada needs to improve its gender harassment policy.