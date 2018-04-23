23 charges laid in string of break-and-enters

Waterloo Regional Police say they've arrested a Kitchener man in connection to an ongoing investigation into commercial break and enters.

Officers with the service's Break, Enter and Auto Theft Unit began investigating in February after receiving several reports of break-ins to local businesses, including restaurants and nail and hair salons. In most cases, the doors to the businesses were smashed to gain access.

On Monday, police arrested a 32-year-old Kitchener man and laid 23 charges including 11 counts of break, enter and committing an indictable offence, five counts of break and enter with intent, as well as two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.