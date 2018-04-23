MP Francis Drouin remains in Liberal caucus

OTTAWA — A Liberal member of Parliament facing what he calls an allegation following an incident in Halifax on the weekend remains a member of caucus, but so far no one is saying much about the matter.

The chief of staff to government whip Pablo Rodriguez says Francis Drouin, the member for Glengarry-Prescott-Russell, is still a Liberal MP.

Several cabinet ministers declined to comment on the matter when questioned by reporters entering the House of Commons for question period.

Inquiries to the prime minister's office were referred to the whip.