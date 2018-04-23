Barrick Gold Q1 profit dives 300%

TORONTO — Barrick Gold Corp. reports that its net income fell to $158 million in its fiscal first quarter, down more than 300 per cent from the same time a year ago.

The Toronto-based miner, which reports in U.S. currency, said its income amounted to 14 cents per share, compared to earnings of $679 million or 58 cents per share in the year-earlier period.

It said the lower earnings are mainly related to a net impairment reversal of $1.13 billion recorded in the year-ago quarter related to the sale of 25 per cent of the Cerro Casale project.

On an adjusted basis, earnings were 15 cents per share, slightly better than the 13 cents per share analysts had expected.