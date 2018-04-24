Homeless count to determine numbers, needs

While the point-in-time survey does help out, the region is also helped out by the federal Homeless Individuals and Families Information System (HIFIS), which can follow users of programs and services very precisely to see where they have been. For example, if they check into an emergency shelter, that would be recorded.

While that system works well for tracking and helping those with the highest needs, it’s possible that those with very little dependence on the system could fall through the cracks.

“It really tells the picture from a different point of view,” said Schlichter.

Lynn Macaulay, initiatives co-ordinator at the Homelessness and Housing Umbrella Group was one of the volunteers who set out to canvas the streets.

She believes the results of this year’s count will be more complete than they have in the past.

“We have been working for the last four years to really improve our infrastructure and our understanding of who are the people who are experiencing homelessness and what are their needs,” said Macaulay.

Macaulay said the point-in-time count supplements the more detailed individualized information they already have and in a way, it helps to verify the general needs.

“This count helps us understand who is experiencing homelessness, but don’t necessarily have the highest needs because we don’t have as much data on those folks,” said Macaulay.

In the end, much like any publicly-funded service, it boils down to money and how to use it most effectively.

“If we don’t do this and we don’t track this, we are going to be really inefficient with our funding. We’re just going to be throwing it against the wall and seeing what sticks,” said Schlichter. “It’s much better use of resources if we can target them.”