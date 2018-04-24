Homeless count to determine numbers, needs

Information tracking can sometimes be an issue when it comes to resources for the homeless according to the Region of Waterloo.
Since the homeless or marginalized often live at no fixed address, they can easily slip between the cracks when it comes to counting them and determining needs for services, whether it’s housing, addictions or both.
On Monday night, nearly 100 volunteers embarked upon the streets of Kitchener and Waterloo to do a “point in time” homeless count across the urban areas to determine if there is an increase and if there is an increase in need in certain areas.
Deb Schlichter, the Region of Waterloo’s manager of housing, said she expects this survey to have higher numbers because of the rise in emergency shelter use this past winter. Combined with the ongoing opioid crisis, it could lead to a large number of people with higher needs than before.
In 2014, there were 295 homeless people counted in the survey.
“If we don’t do this, we don’t know what the needs are,” said Schlichter.
Respondents who were approached by volunteers were asked to fill out a voluntary survey consisting of 19 questions. Those questions range from where they plan on staying that night to their ethnicity.
The province of Ontario recently mandated point-in-time checks in all municipalities every other year. Previously, there was no specific rule about how often the checks must be completed. All municipalities must complete the count in the spring as well.
The region and its social service partners will use this information to paint a more complete picture of just how widespread certain issues are in the community and how resources — money — can be allocated to serve people better and help end chronic homelessness.
“You only have so much money, so you have to use it efficiently,” said Schlichter.
While the point-in-time survey does help out, the region is also helped out by the federal Homeless Individuals and Families Information System (HIFIS), which can follow users of programs and services very precisely to see where they have been. For example, if they check into an emergency shelter, that would be recorded.
While that system works well for tracking and helping those with the highest needs, it’s possible that those with very little dependence on the system could fall through the cracks.
“It really tells the picture from a different point of view,” said Schlichter.
Lynn Macaulay, initiatives co-ordinator at the Homelessness and Housing Umbrella Group was one of the volunteers who set out to canvas the streets.
She believes the results of this year’s count will be more complete than they have in the past.
“We have been working for the last four years to really improve our infrastructure and our understanding of who are the people who are experiencing homelessness and what are their needs,” said Macaulay.
Macaulay said the point-in-time count supplements the more detailed individualized information they already have and in a way, it helps to verify the general needs.
“This count helps us understand who is experiencing homelessness, but don’t necessarily have the highest needs because we don’t have as much data on those folks,” said Macaulay.
In the end, much like any publicly-funded service, it boils down to money and how to use it most effectively.
“If we don’t do this and we don’t track this, we are going to be really inefficient with our funding. We’re just going to be throwing it against the wall and seeing what sticks,” said Schlichter. “It’s much better use of resources if we can target them.”
