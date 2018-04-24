Officer's arrest of van attack suspect a 'shining moment'

"It could have gone either way. Any time if that threat escalated, we could have had a different outcome," McCormack said of the arrest.

"He reacted to what he was seeing, what his training taught him, and we're extremely proud of him. He may have prevented additional deaths."

McCormack said the officer was one of many first responders who ran towards the danger as the van mounted the sidewalk between Finch Avenue and Sheppard Avenue.

Officers pushed pedestrians out of the van's path, performed CPR and attended to "mangled" victims, said McCormack.

Even for seasoned officers, he said, the carnage was among the worst they had ever witnessed.

McCormack has been in touch with the unidentified arresting officer, who he said is overwhelmed with emotion, but eager to get back on the streets.

"He's more concerned with the victims ... than what he has done."

McCormack said that while the officer maintains his actions were "no big deal," as the adrenaline fades, he will have to face the magnitude of what he's gone through.

He confronted a man accused in an attack that left 25 people wounded or killed, and both suspect and officer lived to tell the tale, McCormack said.

"(There's) this whole notion that police officers go out and shoot first and ask questions later," he said. "Many times our officers are dealing with people in situations that's resolved in a peaceful way.

"It was demonstrated in an overwhelmingly clear fashion ... what police officers are really about, and what they really do."

By Nicole Thompson and Adina Bresge, The Canadian Press