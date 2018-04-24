Residents throw shade back on tower proposal

"It's is a high-quality project, but it's not the right project for that particular location," said Dawn Parker, a Shanley Street resident who resides about two blocks from the site.

Parker, a professor with the University of Waterloo's school of planning, backs many of her neighbours as well as some city councillors who say the proposal doesn't fall in line with the city's PARTS (Planning Around Rapid Transit Stations) central plan that's supposed to protect stable neighbourhoods from being the primary target of intensification. The plan sets out density parameters as well as building heights that are significantly lower than what's proposed.

The plan actually calls for development on the parcel to be low-rise residential closest to Wellington Street and "innovation employment" along Breithaupt, which would allow office and other uses, but a maximum height of only 14 metres.

"That was a document that went through intensive engagement, both with the development industry, consultants and the neighbourhoods," noted Coun. Yvonne Fernandes at a recent meeting.

But according to planning staff, the city's PARTS plans don't actually have any force, as they haven't yet been adopted yet as part of the city's official plan.

At a recent meeting Beattie told council that a lot of effort went into coming up with a quality proposal and wasn't sure what materially could be changed.

"We think we've followed the steps we've been required to do," he said.

Coun. Frank Etherington, who put forth the deferral motion at a recent council meeting, said he'd like to see the development proposal cut in half.

"Surely to God, it's the spirit of what's involved that you'd think city council and everyone would stand by, but that doesn't seem to be happening," he said. "There seem to be developers getting around those recommendations and that's what's upsetting residents who spent a lot of time and energy participating in the whole process."

Etherington said it's an issue that will continue to come before council if it's not dealt with properly, citing other large condo and office buildings proposed for the downtown and other areas of the city.

"I think it's going to go wider than just this development," he said. "All of them are fairly high and all of them are going to cause similar concerns for residents."

— with files from Metroland News Service