UW grad creates Block Facebook Chrome extension

A University of Waterloo grad has created a Google Chrome extension that keeps your information out of Facebook’s hands.

The extension, appropriately named Block Facebook, was created by Sarim Haq, a grad of the school's masters of business, entrepreneurship and tech program in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, which revealed the company used leaked information about millions of Facebook users for political gains in the last U.S. election.

Haq previously used Facebook, but has since deleted it because of privacy concerns.

On a website for hackers, he saw someone posted more than 1,400 URLs associated with Facebook that could be blocked to protect privacy. Facebook uses cookies, called tracking pixels, to spy on the movements on a computer to dictate advertising and promoted elements on the website, even when not logged in or using Facebook.

The 1,400 URLs can be manually blocked, but it takes a lot of effort even for someone without intimate knowledge of the back-end of Google Chrome. That’s why Haq decided to make the extension that can be used by all.

“It only took me about two hours,” said Haq.

Since its launch about two weeks ago, the extension has been downloaded more than 500 times, although that number may now be higher due to lag time in Google Analytics information.

It was also featured as the fourth best product of the day on the website Product Hunt.

“I've been amazed by the response that it’s received,” said Haq. “I’m getting emails from people with feedback and stuff too.”

Privacy concerns with data collection has become a major concern for some users of social media.