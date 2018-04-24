Body found in river confirmed as Kaden Young

ORANGEVILLE, Ont. — Ontario provincial police confirm that remains found last Saturday are that of Kaden Young, a three-year-old boy who had been missing since being swept from his mother's arms during a flood on Feb. 21.

A fisherman had found the remains of a boy in the water near a bridge in Belwood, Ont., about 30 kilometres north of Guelph.

A post mortem was conducted Monday in Toronto where the remains were positively identified.

Kaden was swept out of his mother's arms when their vehicle entered the Grand River during a flood.