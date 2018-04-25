Liberal MP Nicola Di Iorio leaving politics

OTTAWA — Popular Quebec Liberal MP Nicola Di Iorio says he is leaving politics for family reasons.

Di Iorio, who broke the news following today's caucus meeting, was first elected to the House of Commons in 2015 to represent the Montreal riding of Saint-Leonard-Saint-Michel.

He says he has yet to establish a departure date.

A lawyer before entering the Commons, Di Iorio taught law and specialized in labour and employment law.