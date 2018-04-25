Testing device could help prevent disease outbreaks

The scientists, whose work is featured as the cover story in Wednesday's issue of the journal Science Translational Medicine, tested the MR Box in the Kakuma refugee camp in Kenya in the spring of 2016.

Working with international partners, including researchers at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), members of Wheeler's lab travelled to Kenya, where they used the MR Box to test blood samples from 144 children and their caregivers in the refugee camp for the presence of antibodies to measles and rubella.

The team also collected standard blood samples from the participants, which were sent for testing to Kenya's national laboratory in Nairobi for comparison.

"The overall agreement with the reference test was 86 per cent for measles and 84 per cent for rubella," said Julian Lamanna, a PhD candidate in Wheeler’s lab and a member of the team that travelled to Kenya.

"These results are really quite exciting considering that this was the first time that we took our instrument and test outside of the lab," Lamanna told a media teleconference, noting that the on-the-ground trial was extremely challenging, due to a small transformer fire, sporadic power outages and a batch of chemicals used in the MR Box testing that was spoiled.

"But through this field trial, we were able to translate our research to the real world," he said.

Aimee Summers, an epidemiologist at the CDC who was part of the Kenya team and a co-author of the research paper, said use of the MR Box "could help to inform a need for vaccination campaigns in these settings" by determining if people already have immunity to the viruses or need to be inoculated.

"Effective immunization systems can reduce illness and death from vaccine-preventable diseases and help limit the magnitude and number of infectious disease outbreaks," she said.

But the device could also be designed to go beyond testing for antibodies to measles and rubella, said Wheeler, whose lab is working on tests for detecting malaria and the Zika virus.

"We chose measles and rubella because that happened to be an assay that we were working on and that happened to be a very important set of infectious diseases in areas where there isn't good vaccinations," he said.

"But it’s a platform technology ... there are many more tests than we have the manpower or financial resources to develop, but that is the dream, that this type of system with its flexibility could be sent out into the world and really used very flexibly depending on the conditions on the ground."

By Sheryl Ubelacker, The Canadian Press