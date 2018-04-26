Mother-daughter team takes to the trails for cancer research

Five hundred kilometres of trails in just one month. That’s what Lynn and Mia Amatuzio have their eyes set on this summer.

But it’s not just a frivolous quest — it’s in an effort to raise $20,000 for cancer research.

The mother-daughter combo will embark on the quest on Aug. 1 — 20 years after Lynn made the trip completely on her own at the age of 29.

“The last time I did it, I finished and I thought to myself, ‘I want to do that again,’ ” said Lynn.

So this year, she asked her daughter if she wanted to join her to hike the trek again.

“It took her about 15 minutes to agree,” said Lynn.

The two won’t be hiking for all 31 days, however. They will take one day off per week and average about 20 kilometres per day. The stops each day will be either at bed and breakfasts along the way or the pair will set up camp.

They will embark from the Nottawasaga Lookout Provincial Nature Reserve on Aug. 1 and eventually end the trip 500 kilometres down the Bruce Trail at the Tobermory cairn on Aug. 31.

The trail will take the pair northwest through Orangeville, Owen Sound and Wiarton, through the Bruce Peninsula and eventually to the northernmost tip at Tobermory.