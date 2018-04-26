Uptown BIA has new executive director

The Uptown Waterloo BIA has a new leader in charge after months of searching.

Tracy Van Kalsbeek was hired as the new executive director of the organization and she officially started at the post last Wednesday.

While Van Kalsbeek is still getting her feet wet in the new position, she will be part of a five-year strategic plan for the uptown core in the coming months, as the BIA looks to the future.

“That’s part of the reason we hired Tracy,” said Jeff Zavitz, the BIA board chair. “She has a lot of experience with strategic planning."

Van Kalsbeek was most recently employed by the Community Foundation of Stratford Perth as executive director and has also worked on the branding and communications team at Manulife, as well as marketing and communications manager of the Kitchener-Waterloo Community Foundation.

“This is like a homecoming for me,” said Van Kalsbeek of her return to Waterloo. “I can’t wait to get down to all of the businesses here and meet everyone.”

Van Kalsbeek is joining the Uptown BIA at what will likely be a pivotal time for businesses. With the arrival of LRT currently scheduled for December of this year and more construction along King Street scheduled for 2019, businesses are looking forward to a boost. Many businesses were heavily impacted by nearly two full summers of construction along King Street — first for the laying of the LRT tracks in 2016 then a major streetscape update in 2017.

That, combined with a plethora of building projects in the core — both high density residential and incoming office space — will have a major impact on the core in the years to come. Zavitz said the BIA will have to anticipate those changes and prepare for it.

“Unlike years past, we as an organization really need to be looking at the impact of planning decisions and some of the larger structural things that are happening that will shape the city going forward,” said Zavitz.

Van Kalsbeek succeeds former longtime executive director Patti Brooks, who resigned from the position in January of this year after 20 years at the helm of the organization which became a model for others around the province and across the country.