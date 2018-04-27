Cycling on demand

"The smartlocks on Dropbikes are solar panel powered and DPS Bluetooth enabled," he said.

Users must pay a $50 refundable deposit when using the service and are charged $1/hour thereafter. To help reduce cost, memberships are also available.

Though some of the pre-existing bikeshare stations will likely be used by the new service provider, the smartphone app doesn't require physical docking infrastructure. Designated parking areas are delineated using geofencing and users are incentivized to return bikes to these areas.

According to the Kitchener staff report, other jurisdiction in the U.S. that use "dockless" forms of bikesharing have experienced issues with theft and vandalism and bikes amassing in public spaces. Some are working to exercise more control by requiring providers to obtain operating licences that are subject to operating standards.

However Dropbike is not a dockless system, per se, Gill said.

"There are designated areas called Dropbike havens that are demarcated on public rights of way that we partner with the cities to identify," Gill said. "If locations have too many or too little bikes, we will send notifications to users to help move them, if possible, and provide free rides for them in the future if they do it."

Through a partnership with the Working Centre, a locally hired team of "bike warriors" will still be responsible for maintaining the bikes.

Since starting the service last year, Gill said that Dropbike has experienced few issues with theft and vandalism.

"There are challenges," he admitted, adding that bikesharing is a "community building exercise."

Local municipalities have partnered to apply for funding under the Federation of Canadian Municipalities Green Municipal Fund to undertake an in-depth bikeshare study that will be initiated later this year or in 2019. The study will include a review of bikeshare systems and determine the most appropriate system for the local community.

Dropbike promotes itself as being a healthy, convenient alternative that benefits the environment and cities by reducing traffic congestion.

The website notes that:

• If one per cent of drivers switch to cycling, traffic can be reduced by up to 18 per cent.

• In dense areas, cycling can be as much as 30 per cent faster than car travel for distances up to six kilometres.

• Every 40 vehicle kilometres travelled by bike mitigates the need for three litres of gasoline.