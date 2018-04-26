Man charged in fatal London, Ont., stabbing

News 11:39 AM

LONDON, Ont. — A 35-year-old man is facing a murder charge in the death of a man in London, Ont.

Police say officers went to a home on Tuesday night to investigate a report of a stabbing and found a 44-year-old man with serious injuries.

They say Roy Joseph Gowdy of London was taken to hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Tony Lynn Huff-Williams of London is charged with first-degree murder.

Huff-Williams also is charged with aggravated assault in relation to a stabbing at another home on Tuesday evening that left a 25-year-old man with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

Police say the accused appeared in London court on Wednesday and is scheduled to make another appearance May 2.

By The Canadian Press

