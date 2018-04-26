Alleged impaired driver stopped at green light

BRANTFORD, Ont. — Police say a 25-year-old Brantford, Ont., man is facing impaired driving charges after an officer saw a car stop for a green light.

They say the officer noticed the car weaving in and out of lanes on a Brantford street early Thursday morning and then stop at a green light.

The man was arrested and provided breath samples that were allegedly two times the legal limit.

The accused is charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and impaired over 80.

His licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded for seven days.

By The Canadian Press

