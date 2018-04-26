Judge reserves sentencing decision in beating death

WINNIPEG — The mother of a young woman whose fatal beating was filmed and posted online said she wants one of the teens responsible to spend at least four years behind bars once she is sentenced in June.

Serena McKay's body was found on the Sagkeeng First Nation last April and two teenage girls, who were 16 and 17, were arrested. The older girl, who has since turned 18 but can't be named because she was underage at the time of the beating, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in December.

"Nothing is going to be enough," McKay's mother, Delores Daniels, said outside court in Winnipeg on Thursday. She held a framed photo of her daughter and was surrounded by family members wearing red shirts that said "Justice for Serena."

The Crown and defence jointly recommended the girl receive the maximum youth sentence of seven years. But the Crown wants the girl to spend four years in custody, while the defence is asking for one, with the rest of the time served in the community.

Judge Rocky Pollack said he will deliver a decision June 4.

"(I am) a little disappointed but I know that he has a lot to consider and that this is going to be a precedent-setting case and, like I told him in my victim impact statement, the world is watching," Daniels said.

McKay had been at a house party in the Sagkeeng community when there was an argument.

Two videos, which later circulated on social media, showed McKay being attacked while she begged for the beating to stop. Court heard the videos were filmed on the convicted teenager's phone and she was the first person to text them to a friend.

On Tuesday, the teenager apologized to Daniels and the rest of McKay's family in court. She said she lives every day "with this guilt and this shame.

"There are no words to describe how sorry I am," she said.