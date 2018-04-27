What could be done to prevent van attacks? Experts weigh in

While there isn't one solution that will prevent vehicle attacks in the future, Littlewood said cities also have a role to play in pedestrian safety.

"It really comes down to not thinking about it so much within a security or counterterrorism context, but thinking about it within a public safety context," he said.

"It could be bollards, barriers or obstacles that reduce the likelihood of cars mounting sidewalks by accident and DUI incidents as well."

After Monday's attack that began when a van mounted a sidewalk in north Toronto, the city installed temporary concrete barriers — or jersey barriers — around Union Station as a precautionary measure.

City spokeswoman Wynna Brown explained that work on permanent physical security measures around the major transit hub has been underway since last year and plans had already been in place to install "interim mitigation measures" this spring.

"The discussion that is being had now is whether the jersey barriers will come down or remain in place until the interim mitigation measures, which are designed to fit in with the streetscape, are installed within the next month or so," she said.

Claire Nelischer, a project manager for Ryerson University's City Building Institute, said there is an increased focus in Toronto on street safety, with some areas installing planters to separate vehicle traffic from cyclists and pedestrians.

"People are recognizing that many of our streets are very unsafe just by nature in the way that they are designed and the way that they operate," Nelischer said.

But she cautioned that imposing structures such as the concrete barriers installed in front of Union Station were not what she wanted to see.

"Those big, really impenetrable, heavy, large objects, they not only create physical separation in the urban environment, but they also alert people moving around the city to this idea that it's an unsafe place to be," she said.

"We really need to be looking for design solutions that allow for vibrancy and maintain the quality of life we're experiencing in the city."

By Daniela Germano, The Canadian Press