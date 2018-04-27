Sailboat captain jailed 13 years for cocaine

HALIFAX — A sailboat captain who smuggled drugs into Nova Scotia from a small Caribbean island has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Jacques John Grenier had pleaded guilty to possession of 250 kilograms of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, importing cocaine. A third charge, conspiracy to import cocaine, was withdrawn.

Grenier, of Hubbards, N.S., was arrested after the Canada Border Services Agency boarded the boat late on Sept. 3 at a marina near Halifax.

Officers found several bricks of cocaine hidden beneath a sealed bed frame in the forward sleeping quarters of the Canadian-registered vessel, which had travelled from Saint Martin in the northeast Caribbean Sea.