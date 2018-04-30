Free workshops focus on the fruits of gardening

For Adam Kramer, learning to garden is as much about the why as it is the how.

"If you spend all day hauling wheelbarrows full of compost and dumping it on the bed, it's a little harder to enjoy it if you don't understand why you're doing the work," Kramer said.

That's what a series of free workshops every Friday at the Hacienda Sarria Garden Market will aim to impart along with the practical, hands-on knowledge that's needed to sprout a green thumb.

The one-acre plot belonging to The Working Centre's Community Supported Agriculture program has always been a teaching garden, Kramer said.

"I think that's the challenge with gardening, is that you've just got to start somewhere, and people don't know where to start. You can kind of get your hands dirty a bit with us."

Adam Kramer, Hacienda Sarria Market Garden

Driven by volunteers, the community enterprise established back in 2012 provides locally grown seasonal vegetable to more than 100 shareholders. Some of the bounty is also sold to local markets and independent grocers, though it ultimately aims to demonstrate and promote sustainable local food production.

Each season the garden hosts more than 150 volunteers, as well as several interns who participate in the intensive community-based market gardening program. This year, with the help a community environmental improvement grant from the city, the market garden team is inviting CSA members and others to participate in weekly workshops from May to October.

Attendees will get a chance to learn in the garden's immersive environment and discuss ideas with a community of other gardeners.

"If you don't have any gardening experience, just having the opportunity to try it kind of allays some fears that stop you from starting," said Rachael Chong, who assists Kramer with the day-to-day operations.