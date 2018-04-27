Developmental sector has voices heard in pre-election event

Members of the developmental services sector working with those with special needs had their voices heard at an pre-election event in Kitchener on Thursday night.
The open discussion took place in a conference room at the Holiday Inn on Fairway Road and was organized by the Waterloo Regional Family Network (WRFN) in anticipation of Ontario’s June 7 provincial election.
Members of the provincial parliament were in attendance, including Kitchener-Waterloo representative from the New Democratic Party, MPP Catherine Fife, Liberal representatives MPPs Daiene Vernille from Kitchener Centre and Kathryn McGarry from Cambridge.
The MPPs, along with prospective candidates, engaged in a panel discussion with planned questions, in addition to open forum questions from the packed and energetic audience.
“It’s very important. I am parent of an adult with exceptionalities and represent a number of other families through our family network and working together very closely with our service providers within the community,” said WRFN executive director Sue Simpson.
“So, there are a number of issues families come forward to share with us, and look to us to be able to bring those issues forward. This is one way to be able to do that.”
Bob Jonkman, a Green party candidate for Kitchener-Conestoga; Amy Fee, a Progressive Conservative candidate for Kitchener South-Hespeler; Waterloo Liberal candidate, Dorothy McCabe; and Liberal candidate for Kitchener-South Hespeler, Surekha Shenoy, all took part in the animated panel discussions.
“I really give the families and agencies that organized this a lot of credit, because these are really important issues and discussions they’re having,” McCabe said.
“These are really important issues and discussions; they are so specific, and in a broader community debate, you wouldn't to get hear all of the issues. And you wouldn't get to hear all of the information. So I think it’s a sector that needed to stand on itself.”
Topics for the evening included the Ontario government’s Passport program, in regards to special circumstances; housing for those adults who require 24/7 care; as well as the lack of funding of those impacted by fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD), among other things.
“I think all of the questions covered different topics, which is really important, [I was a] little disappointed some of the questions weren't really answered directly, [but] some were,” said Simpson. “Housing is definitely a huge issue, going forward. Passport funding and wait lists and waiting for that funding, and also wanting to have seamless services, or seamless support from children’s services through to adult services to end of life, is really important.
“I think it’s wonderful to see the participation of our panellists. Some of the questions in some areas, certainly related to FASD, [there was] not as much knowledge, but hopefully they’ll learn some things tonight.”
The Ministry of Community and Social Services' program for supports and services in the adult developmental sector is the Passport program. Approximately 70,000 Ontarians have a developmental disability, and approximately 20,000 are supported through the Passport program, the WRFN says in a fact sheet.
Elmira District Community Living’s Greg Bechard, who has been working in the field for 44 years, stressed the importance of those they support being involved in the democratic process, as well as participating actively in the discussion.
“We’re very pleased; we were hoping to fill the room, and we did,” said Bechard. “This is the first time anything like (this) has been done in the Waterloo Region. I’m not sure if this has been done in the province of Ontario — a specific meet-the-candidates night for the developmental sector.”
