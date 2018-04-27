Developmental sector has voices heard in pre-election event

Members of the developmental services sector working with those with special needs had their voices heard at an pre-election event in Kitchener on Thursday night.

The open discussion took place in a conference room at the Holiday Inn on Fairway Road and was organized by the Waterloo Regional Family Network (WRFN) in anticipation of Ontario’s June 7 provincial election.

Members of the provincial parliament were in attendance, including Kitchener-Waterloo representative from the New Democratic Party, MPP Catherine Fife, Liberal representatives MPPs Daiene Vernille from Kitchener Centre and Kathryn McGarry from Cambridge.

The MPPs, along with prospective candidates, engaged in a panel discussion with planned questions, in addition to open forum questions from the packed and energetic audience.

“It’s very important. I am parent of an adult with exceptionalities and represent a number of other families through our family network and working together very closely with our service providers within the community,” said WRFN executive director Sue Simpson.

“So, there are a number of issues families come forward to share with us, and look to us to be able to bring those issues forward. This is one way to be able to do that.”

Bob Jonkman, a Green party candidate for Kitchener-Conestoga; Amy Fee, a Progressive Conservative candidate for Kitchener South-Hespeler; Waterloo Liberal candidate, Dorothy McCabe; and Liberal candidate for Kitchener-South Hespeler, Surekha Shenoy, all took part in the animated panel discussions.

“I really give the families and agencies that organized this a lot of credit, because these are really important issues and discussions they’re having,” McCabe said.

“These are really important issues and discussions; they are so specific, and in a broader community debate, you wouldn't to get hear all of the issues. And you wouldn't get to hear all of the information. So I think it’s a sector that needed to stand on itself.”

Topics for the evening included the Ontario government’s Passport program, in regards to special circumstances; housing for those adults who require 24/7 care; as well as the lack of funding of those impacted by fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD), among other things.