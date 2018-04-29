Three found unconscious in hot tub in Quebec

SAGUENAY, Que. — Two young men and a woman were taken to hospital last night after being found unconscious in a hot tub at a residence in Quebec's Saguenay region.

A young woman spotted her three friends and called public security at about 7:20 pm.

Saguenay public security says the young adults had consumed alcohol and possibly drugs.

They say hot tubs can amplify the effect of these substances.