Woman escapes attack by mother bear

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — An Ontario woman is recovering from a black bear attack after running into a mother and her cubs.

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service says the woman was walking her dog Saturday night on Old Goulais Bay Road, when she encountered the mother bear.

Police had previously issued a warning about the bear, which had been spotted in the area with three cubs.

The bear attacked the woman, and police say she escaped with several puncture wounds to her back and cuts to her head.