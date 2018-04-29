Brainstorming a new life for Electrohome eyesore

KITCHENER — Dozens of residents attended a brainstorming session on Saturday about what to do with the abandoned, contaminated Electrohome site in their neighbourhood. They came up with a surprising amount of consensus, saying they would welcome a building of up to eight storeys, with shops and cafés at street level, that pays tribute to the area's heritage.

The building at 152 Shanley St. has been a city headache for years. The 1887 building has heritage interest — it was once the site of an Electrohome furniture plant, but is in poor shape. It sits in the middle of a residential neighbourhood, but has sat vacant for decades.

For the last several years, its current owner, a numbered company, has not paid property taxes or even carried out basic snow clearing and grass cutting.

The city tried to force a tax sale of the building last fall, but got only a single bid for $200,000, well short of the minimum bid of $1.1 million required under tax sale rules.

The building is a notorious eyesore and a constant source of complaints. Resident Claudia Fitzgerald says sometimes when she walks by the building, there's a strong smell of mould and mildew. Homeless people sometimes break in and start fires to keep warm.

So in a bid to finally get something done with the property, the city has slashed its asking price to around $423,000, and is working to get a consensus on what the city and the neighbourhood would like to see on the site, in the hopes of attracting a buyer.

The current zoning permits only a residential building of up to four storeys, but such a development wouldn't be profitable, given the cost of cleanup, said Alain Pinard, Kitchener's director of planning. "No-one is interested in acquiring the property as configured under the current zoning. They need to have a bigger building to make it economically feasible to clean it up."

But buyers might be more interested if they knew the city and the neighbourhood were supportive of some types of more intense development, said senior planner Tina Malone-Wright. "We've had quite a bit of interest. I did talk to quite a lot of developers about this site."

City planners will summarize ideas from the session into a vision for the site, and present it for council endorsement this fall. A new tax sale will happen late in 2018.

More than 60 residents took part in the session, forcing the city to switch to a bigger venue. Mark Buckner said he gave up his Saturday morning because he wants to have some say in what might happen on the site.