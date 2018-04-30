Offices closed in flooded Fredericton

FREDERICTON — Officials were closely monitoring water levels in several communities along the Saint John River after it spilled its banks and left much of Fredericton's downtown core under water.

Some government offices were shut down for the day, roads were closed and court hearings were being relocated in the capital city on Monday following significant flooding that is rivalling one of the province's worst floods.

Geoffrey Downey, spokesman for the Emergency Measures Organization, said water levels appear to be holding in Fredericton, but concern is rising that communities downstream like Jemseg, Maugerville and Quispamsis could be hit next.

"The forecast is calling for about eight millimetres for the next 48 hours, so we're happy that the river doesn't seem to be rising at the moment but this situation is far from resolved," he said.

"For Fredericton, this is on par with 2008, which is regarded as the second worst where flood levels hit 8.36 metres."

The Saint John River reached 8.2 metres — or 1.7 metres above flood stage — on Saturday, but had receded to 8.1 metres on Sunday. Heavy rains were dousing the area Monday, raising concerns that there could be further flooding in the area.

Several communities down river were already surpassing flood levels, with Maugerville, Grand Lake and Jemseg exceeding flood stage levels.

Other river systems were also at risk of flooding, including the Nashwaak, Middle and Tetagouche rivers.

The province said the closures in Fredericton were necessary because high water levels have left roads under water and created problems with parking. Offices outside the downtown would remain open.

Hearings scheduled for the Fredericton courthouse were being held at another court in Burton due to the flooding that started last week following heavy rains and melting snow in the north of the province.