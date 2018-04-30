Math scores climb across Canada, except Ontario:report

TORONTO — A new report has found Grade 8 students' math scores improved in all provinces except Ontario between 2010 and 2016.

The Council of Ministers of Education, Canada released its Pan-Canadian Assessment Program report today, which looked at the results of tests administered by the program.

The report found that during the six-year period, Ontario students' performance in math remained the same — middling.

That's contrasted with Quebec, where the report found average scores — the highest in the country — climbed significantly.