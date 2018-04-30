Stage 2 ION public consultation continues

The Region of Waterloo is continuing public consultation on Stage 2 ION, light rail transit (LRT) from Kitchener to Cambridge, with three public meetings planned for next week.

During the last round of public consultation centres (PCCs), a number of additional route alternatives were presented to the public. The project team has considered further route alternatives and refinements based on the feedback received during the last round of public consultation.

Three upcoming events offer an opportunity for residents to provide feedback on the Project Team Preliminary Proposed Route:

• Tuesday, May 8: 4-8 p.m. Holiday Inn, 30 Fairway Road South, Kitchener