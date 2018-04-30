Liberals lift veil on elections law changes

OTTAWA — The federal Liberal government will unveil later today how it plans to make good on several promised changes to Canada's election laws.

Treasury Board President Scott Brison is introducing a bill meant to address several pledges Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made on the campaign trail, including by tackling how much political parties and third-party advocacy groups can spend before and during election campaigns.

That will include ways to make sure those third parties are not being funded by foreign money, and will also touch on modernizing the Canada Elections Act to reflect the fact that a lot of campaigning now takes place online.

The legislation is not, however, expected to come through on the promise to create an independent commission to organize televised debates among party leaders.