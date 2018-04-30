Dog injured protecting owner from bear

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Police say a dog suffered life-threatening injuries Monday after intervening as bear charged its owner in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

They say a woman was walking her dog off-leash when they came between a mother black bear and her three cubs early Monday afternoon.

Investigators say the dog gave its owner time to escape by engaging the bear as she aggressively charged at the woman.

They say the bear stayed in the area for approximately 20 minutes before leaving.