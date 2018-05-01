N.B. communities dealing with flooding

FREDERICTON — Several communities south of Fredericton are being hit with significant flooding as water levels rise in the Saint John River, swamping roads and residential areas.

Government officials say Jemseg, Sheffield, Grand Lake, Oak Point and Maugerville have all exceeded flood-stage levels.

Geoffrey Downey, spokesman for the Emergency Measures Organization, says one family in Sheffield asked for help in evacuating Monday night after water was coming up through their floorboards and they couldn't reach their vehicle.

He says the Red Cross is reporting an increase in evacuations in Maugerville and Grand Lake, with a total of 33 homes affecting more than 70 people being evacuated in the province so far.