Special Mother's Day matinee coming to Jazz Room

``The Grand River Jazz Society presents three great events this weekend, starting Friday, May 11 with Guelph based singer — Carey West is followed by the strangely named but wonderful Worst Pop Band Ever on Saturday.

N.Y.C. resident and Waterloo native — John Tank — will present a special Mother’s Day matinee show on Sunday afternoon.

Guelph-based Carey West is a dynamic vocalist who has lent her talents to several collaborations. She has built a reputation energetic and heartfelt performances whether leading her Jazz ensemble Carey West and The Millionaires, fronting Caribbean funk group the Liquidaires or easing in with alt-bluegrass group the Jeremiahs. Her exploits have led to many high profile performances including a live broadcast on CBC Radio One and appearances at Young and Dundas Square, Nathan Phillips Square, Harbourfront Centre and Roy Thompson Hall. She has also held several residencies at venerated venues such as the Rex Jazz Bar, the Cameron House, the Old York and Mitzi’s sister.

Her latest release of a Jazz “unStandards” album is titled Made of Clay. This is a carefully curated collection of songs featuring arrangements by pianist Marcel Aucoin and vocalist Rebecca Campbell was produced in partnership with Jeff Wilson.

With influences ranging from Wayne Shorter to Levon Helm to J Dilla, the Toronto based Worst Pop Band Ever tries to combine a love of jazz and indie pop. Whether it be blending acoustic bass with turntables or analog synths with the saxophone, the WPBE sets out to twist and bend both originals and covers, straddling genres and butting heads with expectation. The ugly love child of Miles Davis and Radiohead. The band features Adrean Farrugia — piano, Dafydd Hughes — Keys, Tim Shia — drums and Michael Herring — bass.

On Sunday afternoon, Waterloo native and N.Y.C. resident — John Tank — brings his all star band to the Jazz Room for an afternoon of classic jazz for Mother’s Day! The band includes John Tank — tenor saxophone, Bernie Senensky — piano, Jim Vivian — bass and Greg Pilo — drums.

The Grand River Jazz Society is an all volunteer organization. Volunteers are always welcome to help greet patrons at the door and generally assist in managing the events.

Friday and Saturday concerts start at 8:30 p.m. The Sunday matinee starts at 4 p.m. For more information, visit kwjazzroom.com.