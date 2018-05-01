Business Development Bank finds new home in Catalyst137

Coined Canada's largest new hardware hub, Catalyst137 was an obvious fit for the only bank solely dedicated to entrepreneurs.

"When our lease was coming due, we were hearing about what was going on here in a vacant tire warehouse that was going to be one of the largest 'Internet of Things' maker spaces," said Mary Ann Wenzler-Wiebe, the Business Development Bank of Canada's vice-president for southwestern Ontario, prior to the launch of its 8,200-square-foot business centre last week.

The bank, which has had local presence since the 1960s, was located in the Commerce House on Queen Street North since 1972 and has grown to support close to 600 local businesses in key industries including manufacturing and technology.

"We knew we had to be part of this and move over and make this our new location," said Wenzler-Wiebe. The bank could have opted for a traditional office, but sought the new location based on prospects for collaboration with local tech and advanced manufacturing firms, and several post-secondary institutions nearby.

Bank officials cut the ribbon on their new digs, at 137 Glasgow St. in Kitchener, while celebrating its 55th anniversary alongside dozens of clients and partners.

Ray Finnie, vice-chair of Fistow Holdings Inc., purchased his first company back in 2005.

Fistow now has three companies in the region that manufacture car parts including exhaust components, aluminum handles and extrusions, in seven plants employing 600 people.

"Typically in automotive, car companies require you to put your production equipment in place and prove out quality and capability by doing test runs, so it's a significant outlay before the revenue starts to come in," Finnie said. "The BDC is a source of funding that traditional banks don't like to touch because of risk, so they're supportive in startups and acquisitions, which other banks would consider probably higher risk than they'd like to.

"They allow us to purchase equipment, hire people and create jobs."

While learning from the stories of others in the automotive sector, Finnie said companies like his can lean on BDC to influence government and others agencies to invest in innovation, a major theme of a roundtable discussion at last week's event.