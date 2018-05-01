Nurses face forgery charges in patient death

SYDNEY, N.S. — The death of a 79-year-old patient whose body was found outside the Cape Breton Regional Hospital this winter was "preventable," health officials said Tuesday as police charged two nurses with forging his health records.

The unidentified man was found unresponsive on a Sydney, N.S., sidewalk in the early morning hours of Feb. 23, the Cape Breton Regional Police said Tuesday.

The police service, which had been asked to investigate the circumstances of the death by the Medical Examiner's Office, said it discovered that documentation related to the patient's status during the overnight hours of Feb. 22 had allegedly been forged.

In an interview Tuesday, Janet Knox, CEO of the Nova Scotia Health Authority, offered no specifics about the incident, saying an internal review is still underway.

"What I can say is we believe the incident was preventable," said Knox. "The Nova Scotia Health Authority takes patient safety seriously, so we have apologized directly to this patient's family ... we deeply regret what's happened."

Knox wouldn't answer any questions about the patient, his condition, or how he died, citing patient confidentiality.

Charged are Tammy Carrigan-Warner, 41, of Sydney River, and 47-year-old Valerie MacGillivary of Glace Bay.

"The charges were filed in court yesterday (Monday), and they (the women) are scheduled on a promise to appear for a later date," police spokeswoman Desiree Vassallo said in an email.

"I can't speak to the specifics of the alleged forgery — those details are part of evidence that will be presented in court as part of that process," said Vassallo.

The health authority confirmed both women had been employed as nurses at the hospital. Both have since been terminated.