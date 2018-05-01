Young Canadians worker should get 10 years: lawyers

CALGARY — A man who had many roles in his 36 years with a Calgary young people's performance group has been described as a "wolf in sheep's clothing" and a "con man and trickster" at his sentencing hearing.

Philip Heerema, who is 55, entered guilty pleas in January to eight sex-related charges.

He resigned in 2014 from The Young Canadians School of Performing Arts in Calgary when police began investigating several complaints.

The victims were male students at the school over a 12-year period.