RIDGEWOOD, N.J. — A black bear spotted sleeping in a tree near a New Jersey home this week has made its way to another tree in a neighbouring town.

The bruin was spotted Tuesday in Ridgewood, one day after Paramus (puh-RAM'-uhs) police were unable to capture it.

Animal control workers used noisemakers on Monday to try and wake the 200-pound (90-kilogram) bear and chase it out of the Paramus tree. Those efforts failed, but the bear eventually awoke, leaped from the tree and wandered off around 9 p.m.

Animal control officials say the young bear likely has been attracted to the area by the smell of food.