Israeli spymaster talks Iran in Ottawa

OTTAWA — A top Israeli intelligence official is in Ottawa seeking support for his country's new allegations that Iran concealed a nuclear weapons program before signing its deal with world powers three years ago.

Chagai Tzuriel, the director general of Israel's Ministry of Intelligence, is also briefing the government on how Israel views the wider threats posed by Iran in Syria, relations with Russia, and the growing problem of curtailing the fallout of populism.

Tzuriel's planned visit to Ottawa was to learn more about the federal government's efforts to track and predict emerging trends such as the current populist wave — something Tzuriel says is reshaping intelligence work across the globe.

But the visit is especially timely considering Monday's televised multimedia presentation by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.