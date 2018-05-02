Dangling car cut down from Toronto bridge

TORONTO — Fire crews in Toronto have cut down a car that was dangling from a bridge near a busy highway during the morning rush hour.

The vehicle was brought down just after 10 a.m. but authorities are still trying to figure out how it came to be there.

Police initially said the blue sedan was hanging about halfway down from the Millwood Bridge for a movie shoot, but later said no shoot was authorized.

They say the investigation continues, and say one potential theory is that it was a prank by university students.