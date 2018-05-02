NewsAlert: Tory MP Gord Brown dead at 57

News 11:49 AM The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Federal Conservative MP Gord Brown has died at the age of 57.

Brown, who represents the eastern Ontario riding of Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes, was first elected in 2004.

More Coming

By The Canadian Press

